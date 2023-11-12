Nauti Dog Brewery Co held the Humane Society puppy yoga

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the east the Humane Society hosted puppy yoga at Nauti Dog brewing co.

Yoga mats and wagging tails were seen at Nauti Dog Brewing Company for puppy yoga hosted by the Humane Society. The atmosphere was very joyful, with the puppies adding an extra element of excitement to the yoga session

Morgan May who is the community engagement coordinator for the Humane Society said, “Puppy yoga is pretty exciting in general, it probably is the least relaxing yoga ever because they are so excited”.

Breana Smith who is a volunteer and foster coordinator for the organization says, “People paid for entry and they got to come and get kisses and snuggles from puppies while doing yoga”.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina serves as a shelter for homeless and mistreated pets until they find their forever home. This organization has been around since the 1920′s and has had 200 volunteers work with them annually.

“Getting connect and bond with animals like Holden here and helping them find there forever and honestly we are big at giving them a second chance that is probably the most rewarding thing for me” says Smith.

The event was an amazing opportunity for people to unwind while spending quality time with adorable puppies.

A dollar of every beer sold at this event will be donated to the Humane Society.

For more information on this organization, visit: https://www.hsecarolina.org/

