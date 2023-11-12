Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Nauti Dog Brewery Co held the Humane Society puppy yoga

Yoga mats and wagging tails were seen at Nauti Dog Brewing Company for puppy yoga hosted by the...
Yoga mats and wagging tails were seen at Nauti Dog Brewing Company for puppy yoga hosted by the Humane Society.(none)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Here in the east the Humane Society hosted puppy yoga at Nauti Dog brewing co.

Yoga mats and wagging tails were seen at Nauti Dog Brewing Company for puppy yoga hosted by the Humane Society. The atmosphere was very joyful, with the puppies adding an extra element of excitement to the yoga session

Morgan May who is the community engagement coordinator for the Humane Society said, “Puppy yoga is pretty exciting in general, it probably is the least relaxing yoga ever because they are so excited”.

Breana Smith who is a volunteer and foster coordinator for the organization says, “People paid for entry and they got to come and get kisses and snuggles from puppies while doing yoga”.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina serves as a shelter for homeless and mistreated pets until they find their forever home. This organization has been around since the 1920′s and has had 200 volunteers work with them annually.

“Getting connect and bond with animals like Holden here and helping them find there forever and honestly we are big at giving them a second chance that is probably the most rewarding thing for me” says Smith.

The event was an amazing opportunity for people to unwind while spending quality time with adorable puppies.

A dollar of every beer sold at this event will be donated to the Humane Society.

For more information on this organization, visit: https://www.hsecarolina.org/

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Friday night wreck snarled traffic at Arlington Blvd and Dickinson Ave.
Arlington crash snarls Friday night traffic in Greenville
Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on...
95-year-old continues farming even while staying at assisted living facility
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress

Latest News

WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies and rain Sunday morning; Afternoon clouds and cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast For November 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast For November 12, 2023
Building dreams: Beaufort County’s Habitats of Humanity 23rd home being built
Building dreams: Beaufort County’s Habitats of Humanity 23rd home being built
Veterans Day events across the east
Veterans Day events across the east