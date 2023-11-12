Advertise With Us
Dustin's First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies and rain Sunday morning; Afternoon clouds and cooler temperatures

Rainy and overcast Sunday; Partly cloudy skies Monday
First Alert Forecast For November 12, 2023
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We began Sunday on a wet and cloudy note, as we are finally seeing our first widespread rain event since early October. Rainfall amounts have range from from 0.25″-0.75″ since midnight. By late evening, clouds break up and clear skies developing overnight.

This week begins with partly cloudy skies and cooler than average temperatures, as the mercury stays in the low 60s as highs and lows in the mid 30s to low 40s at night. Some of our backyards could even see isolated frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Mid to late week, temperatures warm up to the upper 60s to near 70°, with more clouds than sunshine. Overnight temperatures hold in the mid 40s to the 50s at night, with partly cloudy skies.

By the upcoming weekend, another chance of rain could be on the horizon late Friday and continuing into Saturday. As of now, a few areas hear a rumble of thunder, but still remaining on the low side for severe weather. Temperatures fall back to the 60s and lows in the 40s at night.

As for tropics, there is an area in Central America that has a medium chance of forming in the coming days. The next name on the list is Vince.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

