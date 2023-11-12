Building dreams: Beaufort County’s Habitats of Humanity 23rd home being built

BEAUFORT COUNTY (WITN) - Here in the east a nonprofit organization celebrated their 23rd house being built…

Golden shovels and pristine hard hats adorned the scene at this foundation-laying event.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that has been helping families in need for many years. The organization’s mission is to provide affordable housing for low-income families and individuals and Beaufort County is celebrating their 23rd house built.

Rich Neubert who is a volunteer and board of directors for this organization said,

“How it got started was actually 1989 we had a initial grant given to us for $500,000 and we have turned that $500,000 into 23 homes and we are still going strong.”

The recipients who are getting the home from Habitat for Humanity, volunteer 200 hours on building their future house. Elaine Harper, the recipient of the 23rd house, expresses heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended this event.

“I am very excited, I am overjoyed, I am happy for all the volunteers, all the people who have come out today, we got some hot dogs and some burgers, chips, and dessert. I am just happy and truly happy for all the volunteers and for habitat” says Harper.

Feryl Master, Beaufort County Habitat for Humanity president says he is grateful for all the community members that donate and support this organization.

“I would just like to thank everybody who came out and the people who have helped us we have gotten a lot of help from the community, we have gotten a lot of help from businesses and organizations. It’s really been wonderful how many people want to help and assist and do something for our community” says Master.

Habitat of Humanity has been building houses for low-income families for 40 years and has helped more than 7.1 million people build or improve the place they call home.

For more information, you can visit their website https://beaufortcountynchabitat.org/

