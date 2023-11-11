Advertise With Us
Non-profit organizations prep for holiday season

Non-profit organizations prep for holiday season
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we get closer to Thanksgiving, some nonprofits in the East are busier than usual.

At the Joy Community and Soup Kitchen, preparation for this holiday season is ramping up.

According to Chairman Thomas Quigley, they have already prepared almost 2000 meals 10 days into November, and demand will continue to grow leading up to Thanksgiving.

They’ve faced more demand this year, serving more than four hundred people for lunch and dinner some days.

Along with rising prices, Quigley says there is a reason he serves more meals this time of the year.

“I think during the holiday season, a lot of people start to get depressed because they realize they might be alone for the season, so we just want to open up the door and let people come here and sit down and eat with us every day, and maybe lift their spirits a little bit,” he shared.

It takes a village to make it happen, with local businesses, churches, and individuals contributing.

Cooking for a whole community for Thanksgiving is not an easy task, but the Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen cook Shirley House says it is all worth it in the end.

“Well, it feels good to be able to help someone to just give them a smile or they give you a smile back, and to see them enjoy what they are eating,” House told WITN.

Food banks such as the First Presbyterian Church Outreach Network also are seeing high demands all across the board this holiday season.

Donations for Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen can be made on their website.

