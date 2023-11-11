Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Marine Mammal Stranding teams speak about rare whale found with mylar ballon

Whale calf found dead on shore after swallowing mylar balloon.
Whale calf found dead on shore after swallowing mylar balloon.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A whale calf has been found washed up and dead in one coastal city here in the East.

“The only other thing in her stomach besides the balloon was milk from nursing,” said Vicky Thayer, a marine mammal stranding coordinator

On October 30th, a nearly 11-food-long Gervais’ Beaked Whale was found in shallow water near the Black Skimmer Road beach access in Emerald Isle.

“It made me think about the calf’s mother and what she’s going through, what she’s thinking. Very sad,” said Thayer.

After examination by the NC Marine Mammal Stranding team, a mylar balloon was found in the calf’s stomach.

Thayer, who has examined more than 500 marine mammals, said she has never seen a whale swallow a balloon. Thayer’s husband, who is the Director of the Bonegenge Whale Center, says this death is senseless.

“If we balloon on the beach, that’s littering, that’s a crime, that’s final, but for some reason, releasing the balloons are celebrated, there’s a disconnect there,” said Keither Rittmaster, the Bonehenge Whale Center Director.

If something is released into the sky, there is a good chance it can end up in the ocean.

“Once they’re released into the air, they have more than a 75% chance of landing in water because our planet is mostly water,” said Bonnie Monteleone, the Executive Director of the Plastic Ocean Project

But the amount of plastic ending up in our ocean is an even bigger issue than mylar balloons.

“Well, what they found recommends that 56% of whales and dolphins are coming in contact and ingesting plastic,” said Monteleone.

Conservationists hope educating the public will prevent this from happening again.

“We thought that if people could learn about this that maybe it would even save one individual. That would be a great thing,” said Thayer.

According to the NC Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, about 125 marine mammals are stranded on NC beaches each year, including whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, and manatees.

To report a dead or a live stranded marine mammal, you can call the following numbers:

NC Outer Banks: 252.455.9654

Central NC Coast: 252.241.5119

Southern NC Coast: 910.515.7354

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

Joy Community Center and Soup Kitchen preps for thanksgiving dinner.
Non-profit organizations prep for holiday season
Scotland Neck emergency curfew in effect after rash of shootings
Scotland Neck emergency curfew in effect after rash of shootings
Non-profit organizations prep for holiday season
Non-profit organizations prep for holiday season
Teenager arrested in Virginia for Bertie County murder
Teenager arrested in Virginia for Bertie County murder