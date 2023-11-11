Marine Mammal Stranding teams speak about rare whale found with mylar ballon

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A whale calf has been found washed up and dead in one coastal city here in the East.

“The only other thing in her stomach besides the balloon was milk from nursing,” said Vicky Thayer, a marine mammal stranding coordinator

On October 30th, a nearly 11-food-long Gervais’ Beaked Whale was found in shallow water near the Black Skimmer Road beach access in Emerald Isle.

“It made me think about the calf’s mother and what she’s going through, what she’s thinking. Very sad,” said Thayer.

After examination by the NC Marine Mammal Stranding team, a mylar balloon was found in the calf’s stomach.

Thayer, who has examined more than 500 marine mammals, said she has never seen a whale swallow a balloon. Thayer’s husband, who is the Director of the Bonegenge Whale Center, says this death is senseless.

“If we balloon on the beach, that’s littering, that’s a crime, that’s final, but for some reason, releasing the balloons are celebrated, there’s a disconnect there,” said Keither Rittmaster, the Bonehenge Whale Center Director.

If something is released into the sky, there is a good chance it can end up in the ocean.

“Once they’re released into the air, they have more than a 75% chance of landing in water because our planet is mostly water,” said Bonnie Monteleone, the Executive Director of the Plastic Ocean Project

But the amount of plastic ending up in our ocean is an even bigger issue than mylar balloons.

“Well, what they found recommends that 56% of whales and dolphins are coming in contact and ingesting plastic,” said Monteleone.

Conservationists hope educating the public will prevent this from happening again.

“We thought that if people could learn about this that maybe it would even save one individual. That would be a great thing,” said Thayer.

According to the NC Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, about 125 marine mammals are stranded on NC beaches each year, including whales, dolphins, porpoises, seals, and manatees.

To report a dead or a live stranded marine mammal, you can call the following numbers:

NC Outer Banks: 252.455.9654

Central NC Coast: 252.241.5119

Southern NC Coast: 910.515.7354

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.