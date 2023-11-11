Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast, cool, and wet conditions stick around for the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An overcast sky and cooler than average temperatures will kickoff the weekend, as well as remaining breezy at times. Winds will have a north-northeasterly component as inland areas will see 10-20 mph sustained and coastal communities will experience 25-30 mph. A few gust could peak up to 35 mph from time to time. Rain will be more along the coast today, as a few inland areas south of Highway 264 could see a few light showers and more clouds than precipitation north of Highway 264. Sunday will feature more rain for most of the area in the early to late morning hours, then tapering off later in the day for inland areas, as coastal regions will see more in the afternoon.

Amount will range from a quarter of an inch over the weekend while the coast could pick up around a half-inch or more. A few isolated spots could pick up three-quarters of an inch when all is set and done. Temperatures stay in the 50s for daytime highs and lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The cooler than average pattern continues as we go into next week, with more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures hold in the 60s. A few areas of frost could be possible a couple of nights, with lows dropping in the mid 30s. By the end of the week and next weekend, highs bounce back to the 70s, as another storm system could be brewing up to bring beneficial rain and even the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm.

