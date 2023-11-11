Arlington crash snarls Friday night traffic in Greenville
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A crash on Arlington Boulevard snarled the flow of traffic in Greenville on Friday night.
Multiple ambulances and fire trucks surrounded the accident at Arlington Boulevard and Dickinson Avenue shortly before 8 pm Friday.
Officials closed the intersection in all directions and diverted traffic away from the crash.
This is a developing story, stay with WITN for updates as they become available.
