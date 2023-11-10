Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast, Cool, and Wet Weekend

Showers Likely on the Coast Both Days
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds are here to stay over the weekend and so are the cooler temperatures. 80s yesterday turned into a mix of 50s and 60s. Areas along the Crystal Coast got as warm as the mid-70s before temperatures fell. Temperatures keep falling through the evening and overnight as scattered showers move through. Rain will be very light but enough that you may need a jacket or umbrella. Rain chances continue into Saturday as temperatures stay mostly in the 50s. Rain chances are best along the coast and get lower further to the north. Rain chances look best for everyone on Sunday and when we pick up the bulk of our weekend rainfall amounts. Most won’t see a quarter of an inch over the weekend while the coast could pick up around a half-inch or more. Quiet conditions return for the start of the work week. Cool air sticks around for most of the week before temperatures warm ahead of our next storm system. Still a week away but this system may have better chances for beneficial rain and even thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

