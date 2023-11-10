Advertise With Us
‘We still have these gaps in our stories’: descendants of Alex Manly speak on impacts of 1898 massacre

By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 125 years ago on November 10, white supremacists in Wilmington killed many of the city’s black leaders and business owners.

The community is holding a series of events this weekend to remember the lives lost and to educate others about this horrific time in history.

Alex Manly, who owned the “Daily Record” newspaper that burned down in the attack, escaped town so he wasn’t killed. Now his descendants are trying to piece together gaps in the stories.

“I really feel like my place and my role as an activist and organizer, this is the culmination of my life’s work, to put all of this political energy and organizing know how to work for my own family,” Roux Haile said. “You know we have these gaps in our stories that we’re looking to fill, and this is part of that.”

Haile’s family travels across the country back to Wilmington each year for the 1898 anniversary to participate in the commemorative events.

“The work isn’t done. We’re still working on it. Obviously, my family, other families are still affected by it,” Kieran Haile said. “It’s difficult to wrap your head around the fact that yes things that happened over 100 years ago affect us today, right now. My family and others lost a lot of property and generational wealth just because of this event and so there’s a growing effort to try and see some of that return to those families.”

Haile says it’s an important trip back to Wilmington each year to continue learning about his family’s history, and to help others understand what he knows now.

“And a lot of the conversation is still about, well, what happened to Alex Manly? His family? What happened to the printing press? Was it just destroyed completely? Did he ever you know, was, was the family ever given anything back? It just kind of seems like the entire city just kind of rose up to, to destroy what he had built at the time. And so, in talking about it, I think there’s still space for people to I think the voices of Manley’s family and descendants are still welcome in a lot of conversation,” Haile said. “And so, I try to participate as much as I can.”

