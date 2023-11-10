Veteran’s Day events across the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Veteran’s Day marks the end of World War I, and those around Eastern Carolina are taking time to honor troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

The city of Greenville is hosting a Veteran’s Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Town Common on First Street.

In New Bern, the Veterans’ Council of Craven County will host its annual Veterans Day Lunch on Saturday. It will be at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1500 Kingdom Way. This is a “free lunch” for all veterans and spouses or primary caregivers. A special invitation is extended to Gulf War Veterans. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring proof of service: a North Carolina Driver’s License with veteran notation, DD-214, VVA Medical Card, or membership card to a Craven County veteran organization.

Also in New Bern, March for the 22 is marching 22 miles from Maysville to New Bern for Veteran suicide awareness. It is a fundraising event for American Legion Post #359. American Legion Post 539 has used funds from the March for the 22 to provide financial support to the families of two active duty marines who suffered an unexpected crisis, grocery & gas cards to veterans and widows struggling to make ends meet, and financial support to Veterans throughout Craven County. March for the 22′s march is starting at 5 a.m.

In Jacksonville, a church is hosting Veteran’s Day events for vets and the community. All active duty, former military, veterans, and their families are invited to a free Veteran’s Day Celebration Event on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2460 Gum Branch Road in Jacksonville.

River of Life Church is proud to host this event that will include live music and entertainment, free food, a kids carnival, and petting zoo, games, face painting, and more. The event is open to the public.

The town of Belhaven is honoring veterans with a concert. Starting at 4 p.m. at the town’s waterfront on Water Street, a special concert will feature five bands and performers. The performers are either veterans or have current ties to the military, according to Town Manager Lynn Davis.

Davis says The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the Mikele Buck Band, Diamond and Whiskey, the JP Guhns band, and Jonathan Michael Fleming are expected to play.

There will also be a 5k and 1-mile kid fun run in Belhaven. Participants and observers are asked to dress in their best patriotic colors and run in support of our Veterans. A portion of the race proceeds will go to build gift bags for Pack4Patriots. It starts at 9 a.m.

We will kick off with our littles, ages 5-9 where they will run a 1 mile fun run!

In Kinston, the Kinston Veteran’s Home is hosting a Veterans Day Parade will be this Saturday at 11 a.m. The Kinston Police and Fire Departments, Mayor Don Hardy, several local businesses, as well as car and motorcycle clubs will take part.

