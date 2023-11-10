Teenager arrested in Virginia for Bertie County murder

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Virginia for a murder last month in Bertie County.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said Michael Thompson was wanted for the October 25th murder of Demetrice Futrell.

The 23-year-old man’s body was found at a mobile home park on Pine Street in Lewiston-Woodville.

Thompson, who is 19, was nabbed this morning in Hampton, Virginia by the Hampton Police Department SWAT Team and investigators from Bertie County.

“It breaks my heart to see our young people who have not experienced life to cut their lives short,” said the sheriff. “Whether it is spending the rest of their lives behind bars, or in a grave, the question is, is it worth it?”

