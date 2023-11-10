Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Teenager arrested in Virginia for Bertie County murder

Michael Thompson
Michael Thompson(Bertie County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Virginia for a murder last month in Bertie County.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said Michael Thompson was wanted for the October 25th murder of Demetrice Futrell.

The 23-year-old man’s body was found at a mobile home park on Pine Street in Lewiston-Woodville.

Thompson, who is 19, was nabbed this morning in Hampton, Virginia by the Hampton Police Department SWAT Team and investigators from Bertie County.

“It breaks my heart to see our young people who have not experienced life to cut their lives short,” said the sheriff. “Whether it is spending the rest of their lives behind bars, or in a grave, the question is, is it worth it?”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS
FUR BABY FRIDAY: It’s an IMPROVISED week full of events and fundraisers!
FUR BABY FRIDAY: ENC PETS
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Two shootings in the same area have injured two teenagers.
Scotland Neck emergency curfew in effect after rash of shootings
Satana Deberry
Durham DA enters race for Attorney General