Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

St. Peters Creative Fellowship Ministry to host annual Fall Craft Fair just in time for the holidays

(WITN)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time of year for Greenville’s St. Peters Creative Fellowship Ministry as they host their annual Fall Craft Fair this Saturday.

The Creative Fellowship Craft Group will be providing hand crafted items for sale and about 30 local vendors will be selling their products which may include pottery, crocheted/knitted items, quilted items, candles, jewelry, novelty items and much more.

The fair will also have homemade soup and baked goods available for sale and all proceeds will go to benefit St. Peter’s Church.

The fair will be at St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center, 2700 E. Fourth Street this Saturday, November 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

Diaz Duo - Handstand Act Cirque Italia performing.
Cirque Italia brings international performers to Greenville
Saving Graces is trying to find Oliver a forever home!
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Oliver
First Alert Forecast November 11, 2023
First Alert Forecast November 11, 2023
NCEL 11-9-2023
NCEL 11-9-2023