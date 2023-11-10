St. Peters Creative Fellowship Ministry to host annual Fall Craft Fair just in time for the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time of year for Greenville’s St. Peters Creative Fellowship Ministry as they host their annual Fall Craft Fair this Saturday.

The Creative Fellowship Craft Group will be providing hand crafted items for sale and about 30 local vendors will be selling their products which may include pottery, crocheted/knitted items, quilted items, candles, jewelry, novelty items and much more.

The fair will also have homemade soup and baked goods available for sale and all proceeds will go to benefit St. Peter’s Church.

The fair will be at St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center, 2700 E. Fourth Street this Saturday, November 11th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

