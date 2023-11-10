Advertise With Us
Scotland Neck enacting emergency curfew after rash of shootings

Two shootings in the same area have injured two teenagers.
Two shootings in the same area have injured two teenagers.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - An emergency curfew is expected to be enacted tonight in Scotland Neck after two shootings in two days.

Police say there have also been 10-15 calls of shots fired, one of those last night where officers and a deputy were nearly hit by gunfire.

Interim Police Chief Tommy Parker said the first shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Grace Street and East 10th Street. There they found a teenager who had two gunshots to the thigh.

Then around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the same area, they found another teenager with severe gunshot wounds to his leg. That victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

This shooting happened Thursday afternoon.
This shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

After getting a search warrant, deputies found numerous guns at the home.

Several hours later, officers and a deputy were responding to a shots fired call on West 12th Street when shots were fired toward the officers and other people in the area. The chief said that resulted in more than 20 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies converging to the area. Parker said no one was hit by the gunfire.

The chief said Mayor Eddie Braxton is seeking an emergency curfew, closing businesses at 9:00 p.m. for the next several days.

“These are related incidents, and the individuals involved are typically males between the ages of 15 to 25. We’ve been dealing with juveniles and retaliative shootings for a year.” Parker said. “It is clear that all of the individuals involved in these violent incidents have no regard for innocent life or property and that’s a huge concern. Most of the people in this community have absolutely nothing to do with the ongoing feud and they are the true victims.”

