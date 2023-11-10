Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Oliver

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Oliver, a good boy who’s currently in foster home looking for a forever from Saving Graces 4 Felines care.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Oliver is a really good boy. He’s very affectionate, playful, and very well-mannered.

He was adopted from us in November 2019, but his owner recently returned him, due to no fault of Oliver’s.

He adjusted quickly when he came back to our rescue, and he is in great health.

Oliver in living in a home with kids and another cat, and will do well in any home environment as long as you give him lots of love!

He loves chasing after a toy wand and laser pointer, and he loves his canned food.

If you are interested in meeting Oliver, visit Saving Grace’s website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and micro-chipped.

