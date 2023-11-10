Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Oliver

Saving Graces is trying to find Oliver a forever home!
Saving Graces is trying to find Oliver a forever home!(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Oliver, a good boy who’s currently in foster home looking for a forever from Saving Graces 4 Felines care.

Saving Graces 4 Felines says Oliver is a really good boy. He’s very affectionate, playful, and very well-mannered.

He was adopted from us in November 2019, but his owner recently returned him, due to no fault of Oliver’s.

He adjusted quickly when he came back to our rescue, and he is in great health.

Oliver in living in a home with kids and another cat, and will do well in any home environment as long as you give him lots of love!

He loves chasing after a toy wand and laser pointer, and he loves his canned food.

If you are interested in meeting Oliver, visit Saving Grace’s website.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, treated for worms and fleas, and micro-chipped.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

Diaz Duo - Handstand Act Cirque Italia performing.
Cirque Italia brings international performers to Greenville
Veterans organizations and community groups in New Bern partnered Thursday to host an annual...
Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans
East Carolina University
East Carolina University hosting Parade of Flags
NC Works held a veterans job fair at the American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville.
NC Works hosts veterans job fair