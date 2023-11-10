Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cities like Greenville have been experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures and residents say they’re loving every minute, but there could be a downside.

People could be seen soaking up the sun at the Town Common Park on Thursday.

Taylor Anne Seawell says she is excited to get out in the warm weather and enjoy her early start to the holiday weekend.

“It’s always perfect. It’s not too cold, it’s not too hot. I love it and I love to play sports in this too because I never get too cold and I never get too hot” says Seawell.

According to North Carolina Climatologist, Corey Davis, temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s across most of Eastern North Carolina.

He says that could tie or break some local records for this day of the year.

“The type of weather pattern that we’re in right now is one that if it happened in the middle of summer we would be well into the 90s we would have those sweltering humid conditions in place. It’s not that common to see that type of pattern in place for the fall” says Davis.

Davis says we are about 15 degrees above normal for this point in November and temperatures this warm are more typical of the middle of September.

While people are enjoying the warm weather, scientists say the increase over the past year is due to climate change, which they say has also brought about extreme conditions, and will continue to.

According to the US Drought Monitor, much of eastern North Carolina is also currently classified as “abnormally dry.”

Jaquita Spragley says even with the unpredictable weather, getting her kids dressed for school is second nature.

“What I do in the morning because it be cool, I send them with coats but I have them on short sleeves, because it’s easier to undress a coat than to have on long sleeves and you be a little hot. So, yeah it’s quite confusing but you just gotta go with the flow” says Spragley.

Officials say having warmer temperatures occurring later in the season is something we expect due to climate change.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.