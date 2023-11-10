Advertise With Us
One victim in Plymouth double murder being buried today

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - One of two people shot to death 10 days ago in Plymouth will be laid to rest today.

The shooting happened on November 1st at a house on Brinkley Avenue, killing two men.

Police have refused to release the identities of the victims, even though the names are public under state law.

An obituary says 40-year-old Curtis Hamilton died on November 1st, while online records show he lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Hamilton’s funeral will be this afternoon at Paradise House of Funerals on Highway 64 West, in Plymouth.

WITN is working to find out the name of the second victim.

Police have yet to release any information on who may have killed the two men, or a motive in the deadly shooting.

