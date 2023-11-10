Advertise With Us
North Duplin's Outlaw signs NLI with UNC Softball

Held signing on Thursday at the high school
Reece Outlaw signs NLI with UNC softball
Reece Outlaw signs NLI with UNC softball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Nov. 9, 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Signing day continued Thursday with North Duplin softball star Reece Outlaw signing with North Carolina.

Outlaw hit .635 with 14 home runs, 21 stolen bases and drove in 50 last season for the Rebels.

Reece helped lead the Rebels to the state finals series last spring in 1A. You can expect them to be a contender again this year.

