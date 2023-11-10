New Bern Redevelopment breaks ground for new housing site, three homes funded

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Ground was broken this morning in New Bern for what the city says is a much-needed new housing site within the city.

The New Bern Redevelopment Committee and several committee board members broke ground for a new housing site at the corner of Jones Street and Walt Bellamy Drive.

Three homes will be constructed at this site which were funded by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The homes will feature two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 800-1,000 square feet of living space. The committee estimates it’ll roughly cost $427,900 to build them.

“These homes will provide essential and quality housing in the redevelopment zone of New Bern. Today is a huge first step for the Redevelopment Commission,” said Executive Director Zeb Hough. “This is the beginning for us and while there isn’t much to see right now, we believe the best is yet to come. In six months, we plan to host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the commission’s first completed project in new construction.”

According to the city, these homes will be constructed by IMEC Group. LLC.

While the finished homes will be sold to new owners, the exact prices have not been determined yet.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.