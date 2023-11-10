Kinston Veteran’s Home celebrating Veterans Day in a special way

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans Day, a day dedicated to honoring America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Kinston’s Veterans Home is doing its part to ensure veterans have something special to look forward to every year. This year it’s hosting a parade this Saturday for the veterans in their care and the Kinston community.

For veteran Robert West, who served in the Vietnam era at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington DC, the memories of Veterans Day just keep getting sweeter and sweeter.

“Veterans Day to me means a day that veterans are recognized for their service and where they served. It’s very important to me. I try to do something in remembrance of those days,” said West.

Regardless of the date and time, West says that veterans’ appreciation goes beyond just a day.

“They could congratulate me for my service, and they can ask me what I’ve done since then, and I’ll be happy to talk to them about it,” he said.

The Kinston Veterans Home Veterans Day Parade will be this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Kinston Police and Fire Departments, Mayor Don Hardy, several local businesses, as well as car and motorcycle clubs will take part.

