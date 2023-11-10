Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston Veteran’s Home celebrating Veterans Day in a special way

Kinston Veterans Home Veterans Day
Kinston Veterans Home Veterans Day(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans Day, a day dedicated to honoring America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Kinston’s Veterans Home is doing its part to ensure veterans have something special to look forward to every year. This year it’s hosting a parade this Saturday for the veterans in their care and the Kinston community.

For veteran Robert West, who served in the Vietnam era at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington DC, the memories of Veterans Day just keep getting sweeter and sweeter.

“Veterans Day to me means a day that veterans are recognized for their service and where they served. It’s very important to me. I try to do something in remembrance of those days,” said West.

Regardless of the date and time, West says that veterans’ appreciation goes beyond just a day.

“They could congratulate me for my service, and they can ask me what I’ve done since then, and I’ll be happy to talk to them about it,” he said.

The Kinston Veterans Home Veterans Day Parade will be this Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Kinston Police and Fire Departments, Mayor Don Hardy, several local businesses, as well as car and motorcycle clubs will take part.

WITN has a list of other events happening across ENC, here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

New Bern Redevelopment Commission broke ground for new housing site
New Bern Redevelopment breaks ground for new housing site, three homes funded
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies and cool continues as we go into the Veterans Day weekend
Two shootings in the same area have injured two teenagers.
Scotland Neck enacting emergency curfew after rash of shootings
One victim in Plymouth double murder being buried today