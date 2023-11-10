Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FUR BABY FRIDAY: It’s an IMPROVISED week full of events and fundraisers!

Everything going on with the HUMANE SOCIETY OF EASTERN CAROLINA
Fur Baby Friday - Announcements and Events
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Usually the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina stops by ENC AT THREE for a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday”, but this week it needs a little extra time to take care of the fur babies. The rescue still has a few things that it wants to let you know about so consider this an edition of “Fur Baby Friday IMPROVIED”...

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

There are a few events coming up with the HSEC that they’d like you to know about:

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS(WITN)
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS
FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS(WITN)

Get ready to celebrate THANKSGIVING with the HSEC by purchasing a HOLIDAY WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

THANKSGIVING with the HSEC
THANKSGIVING with the HSEC(WITN)
HSEC - CHRISTMAS WREATHS
HSEC - CHRISTMAS WREATHS(WITN)

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET
HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET(WITN)

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you:

FUR BABY FRIDAY: VOLUNTEERS
FUR BABY FRIDAY: VOLUNTEERS(WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL
HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL(WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER
HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER(WITN)
HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER
HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER(WITN)

And if you’re a North Carolina State Employee, here’s some information about how you can make a special charitable donation to the HSEC:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS
HSEC: SECC DONATIONS(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Through the "Grins and Glocks" promotion, certain Gladwell Orthodontics patients who sign up...
Orthodontist offers free gun with Invisalign treatment

Latest News

Michael Thompson
Teenager arrested in Virginia for Bertie County murder
FUR BABY FRIDAY: ENC PETS
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
Two shootings in the same area have injured two teenagers.
Scotland Neck emergency curfew in effect after rash of shootings
Fur Baby Friday - Announcements and Events
Fur Baby Friday - Announcements and Events