FUR BABY FRIDAY: It’s an IMPROVISED week full of events and fundraisers!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Usually the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina stops by ENC AT THREE for a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday”, but this week it needs a little extra time to take care of the fur babies. The rescue still has a few things that it wants to let you know about so consider this an edition of “Fur Baby Friday IMPROVIED”...

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

There are a few events coming up with the HSEC that they’d like you to know about:

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS (WITN)

FUR BABY FRIDAY: HSEC EVENTS (WITN)

Get ready to celebrate THANKSGIVING with the HSEC by purchasing a HOLIDAY WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

THANKSGIVING with the HSEC (WITN)

HSEC - CHRISTMAS WREATHS (WITN)

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

HSEC: PICTURES WITH YOUR PET (WITN)

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you:

FUR BABY FRIDAY: VOLUNTEERS (WITN)

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

HSEC: BONFIRE APPAREL (WITN)

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

HSEC: BED SHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

HSEC: BEDSHEET FUNDRAISER (WITN)

And if you’re a North Carolina State Employee, here’s some information about how you can make a special charitable donation to the HSEC:

HSEC: SECC DONATIONS (WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.