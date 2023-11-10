FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) Tanya Owens of Hertford’s MOOSHOO

(b) Garrett Jarman of Winterville’s ROCKY

(c) Edna Clemons of Greenville’s BOOMER & PEANUT

(d) Mary Ellen Sumner of Kinston’s LUCKY BABY GIRL

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

FUR BABY FRIDAY: ENC PETS (WITN)

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

