ECU women’s basketball rolls over USC Upstate in highest scoring effort since 2017

ECU 105, USC Upstate 35
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team rolled in its home opener on Thursday night 105-35 over USC Upstate to improve to 2-0 this season.

The Pirates got points from every player on their roster who played in the game. Amiya Joyner led the way with 18 points. Danae McNeal had 17 points.

ECU had 32 steals and forced 46 turnovers in the victory.

The Pirates head back on the road to face VCU on Tuesday.

