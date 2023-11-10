Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast skies and cool continues as we go into the Veterans Day weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we kickstart the end of the work week, our warm stretch of days will be swapped for cooler than average temperatures in the 50s, with our cold front moving in this weekend. Winds will be gusty from the north at 10-20 mph for inland and 20-30 mph for the coastal communities. Later in the night, a few isolated showers will be possible for high school football games. Be advised to bring a light rain jacket tonight.

Overcast skies will stick around for Veterans Day Saturday, as rain will be spotty in nature. Later in the day and into the overnight, a rain will become spotty to isolated for the area. Early morning Sunday will feature clouds north of Highway 264 and south of Highway 264 will see more rain. Amounts will range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Not a drought busting rain, but enough to soak the ground up. Highs remain the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The next week will feature cooler than average conditions, with more sun than clouds. A few areas next Tuesday and Wednesday morning could see patchy frost, but not expecting a hard freeze as we saw near Halloween. Temperatures in the mid 60s during the day and lows holding in the mid to upper 40s.

As for the tropics, an area in the southern Caribbean has a low chance of developing, but poses no threats to the ENC coverage area.

