Durham DA enters race for Attorney General

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry has announced that she is entering the race for North Carolina Attorney General, adding her name to what is becoming a crowded Democratic primary in the 2024 race.

Congressman Jeff Jackson is considered to be the Democratic front-runner in the race that also includes announcements of the candidacy of Charles Ingram, a Dulpin County attorney, and Fayetteville attorney Tim Dunn.

Congressman Dan Bishop is the only Republican candidate to announce his intention to run for the office when filing opens in December.

Deberry has been Durham’s district attorney since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.