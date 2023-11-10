Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Crews from ENC in Henderson County helping battle the wildfire

The fire has been burning for several days.
The fire has been burning for several days.(NBC)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Crews from several fire departments in Eastern Carolina are now in Western Carolina helping to battle the wildfire in Henderson County.

Thursday night, a crew from the Aurora VFD in Beaufort County headed west with a brush truck.

They expect to arrive early Friday morning, receive a briefing and assignment, and go to work battling the Poplar Fire.

A second crew will be traveling on Sunday to relieve the original crew.

Pamlico County Emergency Management says they sent crews last Sunday and they have been working in hard to reach mountain areas and protecting homes.

Fires spreading in western North Carolina have destroyed homes and other structures, prompting officials to declare States of Emergency and Code Red air conditions across multiple western counties.

On Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a total burn ban and canceled all burning permits for 14 counties which will remain in place until conditions improve.

Fire officials say that the Poplar Drive fire has expanded to more than 430 acres and has destroyed two homes and an outdoor shed in Henderson County.

Officials say there are no evacuations taking place.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Summer-like temperatures in the fall
Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall
Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall
Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans
Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans