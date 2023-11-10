Crews from ENC in Henderson County helping battle the wildfire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Crews from several fire departments in Eastern Carolina are now in Western Carolina helping to battle the wildfire in Henderson County.

Thursday night, a crew from the Aurora VFD in Beaufort County headed west with a brush truck.

They expect to arrive early Friday morning, receive a briefing and assignment, and go to work battling the Poplar Fire.

A second crew will be traveling on Sunday to relieve the original crew.

Pamlico County Emergency Management says they sent crews last Sunday and they have been working in hard to reach mountain areas and protecting homes.

Fires spreading in western North Carolina have destroyed homes and other structures, prompting officials to declare States of Emergency and Code Red air conditions across multiple western counties.

On Sunday, the N.C. Forest Service announced a total burn ban and canceled all burning permits for 14 counties which will remain in place until conditions improve.

Fire officials say that the Poplar Drive fire has expanded to more than 430 acres and has destroyed two homes and an outdoor shed in Henderson County.

Officials say there are no evacuations taking place.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.