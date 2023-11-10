Cirque Italia brings international performers to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A traveling circus has set up a show in an Eastern Carolina mall parking lot that takes viewers back in time with dazzling acts staring international performers.

In the parking lot of the Greenville Mall, shoppers or commuters driving by may notice a giant white tent. It’s the traveling Cirque Italia Water Circus Gold tent, and it is in town until November 12th.

Performers - Alex Acera, Derek Diaz, and Frank Diaz - from the Handstand Act were in WITN’s studio with the Sunrise crew Friday morning after their first performance Thursday night to provide a sneak peek of what Eastern Carolinians will see at the show.

They, along with the rest of the cast, will be taking guests back in time to the 1950s when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage, and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern.

Acrobatics, balancing acts, juggling, trampoline antics, insane handstands, and a wheel of death are all featured in their strictly animal-free show.

The show is a water show because of the stage. It’s stage is one of three like it in the world, and it is the only one that travels.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries. Performers are on the road for 11 months and week.

The circus is at the Greenville Mall at 714 Greenville Boulevard SE. Tickets are on sale at their website starting at $10.

Parents have the opportunity to get their child a free ticket by buying an adult ticket in level two or three and then using the promo code: Free

Their next show is tonight at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, they will perform three times at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

The circus’s last day in Greenville is Sunday with showtimes at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

