Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather on the Way for the Weekend

Showers and Light Rain Possible Over the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs reached the 80s this afternoon but came a few degrees short of record highs. Cooler weather is expected heading into Friday and the weekend. Clouds increase on Friday but areas closer to the coast will see temperatures reach the low 70s before the cooler air arrives. Others further inland barely warm up and see temperatures fall through the afternoon. Rain won’t be heavy or widespread but spotty showers arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. As temperatures continue to fall Saturday into Sunday, rain chances remain highest along the coast. Our overall best chance of rain for everyone is Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend range from up to a half inch along the coast to below a quarter of an inch further inland. Rain leaves by Monday and we return to a quiet, dry forecast with cool air lingering for most of the week. By the following weekend, warm air will try to return with maybe a much better chance for beneficial rain.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall
Residents in the east experiencing summer-like weather in the fall
Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans
Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans
WHO AM I? Man wanted in Dollar General theft
WHO AM I? Man wanted in Dollar General theft
New Bern considering widely used shot spotter tool
New Bern considering widely used shot spotter tool