Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather on the Way for the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs reached the 80s this afternoon but came a few degrees short of record highs. Cooler weather is expected heading into Friday and the weekend. Clouds increase on Friday but areas closer to the coast will see temperatures reach the low 70s before the cooler air arrives. Others further inland barely warm up and see temperatures fall through the afternoon. Rain won’t be heavy or widespread but spotty showers arrive Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. As temperatures continue to fall Saturday into Sunday, rain chances remain highest along the coast. Our overall best chance of rain for everyone is Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend range from up to a half inch along the coast to below a quarter of an inch further inland. Rain leaves by Monday and we return to a quiet, dry forecast with cool air lingering for most of the week. By the following weekend, warm air will try to return with maybe a much better chance for beneficial rain.

