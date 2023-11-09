Advertise With Us
WHO AM I? Man wanted in Dollar General theft

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in tracking down a dollar store thief.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man they say stole items from the Dollar General on Hargett Street.

The theft happened last Wednesday.

If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

