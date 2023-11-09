WHO AM I? Man wanted in Dollar General theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in tracking down a dollar store thief.

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a man they say stole items from the Dollar General on Hargett Street.

The theft happened last Wednesday.

If you know who the man is, call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6410 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.