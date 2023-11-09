Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Veteran Stand Down brings resources to local veterans

Veterans organizations and community groups in New Bern partnered Thursday to host an annual...
Veterans organizations and community groups in New Bern partnered Thursday to host an annual Veteran Stand-down.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans resources continue to pop up across the East as we get closer to Veteran’s Day.

Veterans organizations and community groups in New Bern partnered Thursday to host an annual Veteran Stand-down.

The event – held at the Army National Guard Armory – was designed primarily to benefit homeless veterans in Craven, Pamlico, Jones, Beaufort, and Carteret County.

However, this is something that is also open to veterans of all eras, active-duty personnel, family members, and caregivers. And Lovay Wallace-Singleton – one of the event coordinators. Says she’s thankful to see the turnout increase from one year to the next.

“I feel great about it I’m a retired veteran myself. I was a Navy air traffic controller. I come from a military family, and so putting on this event every year is a way of giving back to the veteran community. Last year we had 82 veterans that showed up, and this year we look like we’re going to break that record,” said Lovay Wallace-Singleton. Wallace-Singleton is one of the event coordinators and executive director of Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden.

Veterans were served free lunch from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and could even get free haircuts, and health screenings.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14 will open around the holidays with many upgrades.
Closed movie theater set to reopen with several upgrades
Beth Wood appear in a Wake County courtroom.
WRAL: State Auditor Beth Wood to resign after new charges emerge
East Carolina University hosting Parade of Flags
East Carolina University hosting Parade of Flags
The bodies were found at this home on February 4th.
AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites