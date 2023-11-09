Advertise With Us
Updated Drought Monitor: The drought conditions continue to slowly expand across eastern NC

Drier than average conditions for the ENC area
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The dry autumn season continues across eastern North Carolina. Most locations have seen under 1.00″ of rain since the start of autumn season allowing the drought conditions to slowly expand across the East.

The dry conditions continue to slowly expand across eastern NC
The dry conditions continue to slowly expand across eastern NC(maxuser | Jim Howard)

As of the latest drought monitor forecast for the week of November 9, much of the ENC region continues to stay in “abnormally dry” status. Moderate drought conditions have expanded to include Pender, southern Duplin, southwestern Jones, and western Onslow counties.

Much of eastern NC abnormally dry
Much of eastern NC abnormally dry(maxuser | Jim Howard)

