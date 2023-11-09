Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Residents elect new city council members in Greenville

Residents in the east elect new city council members
By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters elected their choices to lead the a city in the east and some current members will not be returning.

Residents showed up to cast their ballots in the 2023 municipal election in Greenville on Tuesday.

Portia Willis beat incumbent Will Bell with 48% of the vote, making her the first black woman to hold the at-large seat.

Willis says she had to form a strategy in order to get enough votes to secure the win.

“I wanted to go where people were, so invitations, different community events that were going on, I wanted to make sure that I was present and let them know I’m here. I wanted to be a recognizable face to them” says Willis.

In district four, candidate and owner of The Scullery, Matthew Scully, won with 64% of the vote compared to Robert McCarthy’s 36%.

Scully says the current parking policy downtown is not helping the city and plans to fix it during his upcoming term.

“The parking system has done the opposite of that. It’s scaring people away and creating negative ideas about being down here. It’s a hassle and we want people to know it’s easy and fun to support downtown Greenville” says Scully.

Those two won’t be the only new faces on city council. Tonya Foreman beat Rose Glover in district two.

Earlier this year Glover was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Meantime, Willis says she is ready to hit the ground running in the community.

“I am ecstatic to be on the council. The city council has changed. It’s going to look very different, but I believe that it’s a representation of Greenville and what Greenville looks like” says Willis.

Mayor P.J. Connelly was also up for re-election and won his fourth term in office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

Humphrey is seeking re-election for District 12 which encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Jones...
State Rep. Chris Humphrey seeking re-election for fourth term
The dry conditions continue to slowly expand across eastern NC
DROUGHT MONITOR: Drought conditions continue to slowly expand across Eastern Carolina
Elmer Dixon
Greene County deputies make arrest in Maury break-in
Greene County deputies make arrest in Maury break-in
Greene County deputies make arrest in Maury break-in