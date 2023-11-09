Residents elect new city council members in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters elected their choices to lead the a city in the east and some current members will not be returning.

Residents showed up to cast their ballots in the 2023 municipal election in Greenville on Tuesday.

Portia Willis beat incumbent Will Bell with 48% of the vote, making her the first black woman to hold the at-large seat.

Willis says she had to form a strategy in order to get enough votes to secure the win.

“I wanted to go where people were, so invitations, different community events that were going on, I wanted to make sure that I was present and let them know I’m here. I wanted to be a recognizable face to them” says Willis.

In district four, candidate and owner of The Scullery, Matthew Scully, won with 64% of the vote compared to Robert McCarthy’s 36%.

Scully says the current parking policy downtown is not helping the city and plans to fix it during his upcoming term.

“The parking system has done the opposite of that. It’s scaring people away and creating negative ideas about being down here. It’s a hassle and we want people to know it’s easy and fun to support downtown Greenville” says Scully.

Those two won’t be the only new faces on city council. Tonya Foreman beat Rose Glover in district two.

Earlier this year Glover was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Meantime, Willis says she is ready to hit the ground running in the community.

“I am ecstatic to be on the council. The city council has changed. It’s going to look very different, but I believe that it’s a representation of Greenville and what Greenville looks like” says Willis.

Mayor P.J. Connelly was also up for re-election and won his fourth term in office.

