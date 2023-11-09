Advertise With Us
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl

Joseph Sanderson
Joseph Sanderson(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Duplin County today released information about the arrest of a registered sex offender last month for raping a child.

Joseph Sanderson, of Rose Hill, has been charged with statutory rape of a child by adult, statutory sex offense with a child by adult, and indecent liberties with a child.

Sanderson, who has been on the sex offender registry since 2010, had several sexual contacts with the girl, according to deputies.

They were alerted of the possible crimes back on May 10, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, the 35-year-old Sanderson was arrested last Sunday.

He was jailed on a $350,000 secured bond, along with a $20,000 secured bond for probation violations.

The sex offender registry says Sanderson was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl in Duplin County that happened back in 2005 when he was 16 years old.

Records show Sanderson spent 4 years and 7 months in prison for that rape conviction.

