Pro-Palestinian protestors block downtown Raleigh street during rally

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors marched in downtown Raleigh this afternoon, blocking at least one street.

The protestors were calling for a cease-fire in fighting in Gaza, marching to the office of Rep. Deborah Ross, before marching back to Moore Square.

They blocked Fayetteville Street near the Martin Street intersection for a short while.

The Raleigh protest comes a week after demonstrators shut down the Durham Freeway for several hours during rush hour. Four women were charged in connection with that protest.

