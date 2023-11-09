Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pro-Palestinian protestors block downtown Raleigh street during rally

Protestors shutdown a Raleigh street this afternoon.
Protestors shutdown a Raleigh street this afternoon.(NBC/WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors marched in downtown Raleigh this afternoon, blocking at least one street.

The protestors were calling for a cease-fire in fighting in Gaza, marching to the office of Rep. Deborah Ross, before marching back to Moore Square.

They blocked Fayetteville Street near the Martin Street intersection for a short while.

The Raleigh protest comes a week after demonstrators shut down the Durham Freeway for several hours during rush hour. Four women were charged in connection with that protest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Sean Astin visits ECU
ECU Voyages of Discovery hosts Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin
Humphrey is seeking re-election for District 12 which encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Jones...
State Rep. Chris Humphrey seeking re-election for fourth term
Greenville residents elect new city council members.
Residents elect new city council members in Greenville