Pro-Palestinian protestors block downtown Raleigh street during rally
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors marched in downtown Raleigh this afternoon, blocking at least one street.
The protestors were calling for a cease-fire in fighting in Gaza, marching to the office of Rep. Deborah Ross, before marching back to Moore Square.
They blocked Fayetteville Street near the Martin Street intersection for a short while.
The Raleigh protest comes a week after demonstrators shut down the Durham Freeway for several hours during rush hour. Four women were charged in connection with that protest.
