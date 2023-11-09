Pitt County hosting Passport Fair today ahead of holiday travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county office in the east is hosting a travel fair in hopes of easing holiday commute stress.

The Pitt County Register of Deed is hosting a Passport Fair today to help ease the stress of travel for those heading out of the country this holiday season, and those who are simply in need of a passport.

Nearly half the country plans to travel between Thanksgiving and the middle of January, according to the 2023 Deloitte holiday travel survey.

Pamela Johnson with the Pitt County Register of Deeds there’s always an influx of people needing a passport as families are gearing up to head out of the country to see loved ones and students are preparing for spring break.

Johnson says the will make the process as convenient as possible for those who have never gone through it or may be overwhelmed by it.

Walk-ins and questions are welcome at the fair, however, there are a few steps she encourages those attending to take in advance.

”There’s a very simple application that is available at our office and online at the travel.state.gov website and that application is really simple and straightforward with information that you know about yourself and that has to be done. That is the first step. Please bring your certified birth certificate and your ID that are both required,” said Johnson.

Following the process of obtaining a passport, Johnson says the wait times for getting a passport have gone down following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Department of State announced this week that the processing time for a routine passport is seven to 10 weeks and an expedited service for a passport is three to five weeks, according to Johnson.

She wants to remind those attending the fair today that there are two forms of payment to keep in mind. First, a passport has to be paid with a personal check, cashier’s check, or a money order. Secondly, the execution and photo fee can be paid with cash or a card.

The Passport Fair is today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 East 1st Street in Greenville.

The Pitt County Register of Deeds passport office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for passport services.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.