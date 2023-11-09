Advertise With Us
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites

Mixing with Maggie - Healthy Cannoli Bites
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites!

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

  • 1 3/4 cups of Greek Yogurt
  • 2 Eggs
  • 5-tablespoons of either Corn Starch or Tapioca Starch
  • 1/2 cup of Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips
  • Sprinkle of Powdered Sugar

*NOTE: WE ADDED SOME VANILLA EXTRACT TO THE MIX!*

***NOTE: IF YOU ADD 1/4 CUPS OF SUGAR TO THE BATTER IT WILL GIVE YOUR CAKE/CUPCAKES THE MORE TRADITIONAL SWEETNESS.

-Preheat the oven to 350-F

-Line either a 6-inch springform cake pan with parchment paper or use baking cups (preferable the foil ones) if you’re going to use a cupcake pan

-In a bowl. mix together the Greek Yogurt and Eggs together first. Then add in the Tapioca/Corn Starch while continuing to mix until smooth. Lastly, add in the Chocolate Chips.

-Transfer the batter to the already prepared pan and portion out

-Bake for 50-55 minutes or until the top is golden on the edges

-Let it cool for about 30-minutes in the pan then transfer to a wire rack to cool for another 30-minutes

-When cooled, sprinkle with the Powdered Sugar

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

