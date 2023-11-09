MIXING WITH MAGGIE: HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make HEALTHY Cannoli Cake Bites!
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1 3/4 cups of Greek Yogurt
- 2 Eggs
- 5-tablespoons of either Corn Starch or Tapioca Starch
- 1/2 cup of Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips
- Sprinkle of Powdered Sugar
*NOTE: WE ADDED SOME VANILLA EXTRACT TO THE MIX!*
***NOTE: IF YOU ADD 1/4 CUPS OF SUGAR TO THE BATTER IT WILL GIVE YOUR CAKE/CUPCAKES THE MORE TRADITIONAL SWEETNESS.
-Preheat the oven to 350-F
-Line either a 6-inch springform cake pan with parchment paper or use baking cups (preferable the foil ones) if you’re going to use a cupcake pan
-In a bowl. mix together the Greek Yogurt and Eggs together first. Then add in the Tapioca/Corn Starch while continuing to mix until smooth. Lastly, add in the Chocolate Chips.
-Transfer the batter to the already prepared pan and portion out
-Bake for 50-55 minutes or until the top is golden on the edges
-Let it cool for about 30-minutes in the pan then transfer to a wire rack to cool for another 30-minutes
-When cooled, sprinkle with the Powdered Sugar
Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!
And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.