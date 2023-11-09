Advertise With Us
House Rep. Chris Humphrey seeking re-election for fourth term

Humphrey is seeking re-election for District 12 which encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties.(David S. Capen)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congressman from the east has announced he will be seeking re-election in 2024.

Republican Representative Chris Humphrey announced today that we will seek a fourth term to represent District 12.

District 12 is Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties.

Humphrey was first elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2018.

This follows last month’s passing of new district maps for Congress by the General Assembly and will take effect for the 2024 election.

However, the new House District 12 remains exactly as it did for the 2022 Election – encompassing all of Greene, Lenoir, and Jones counties.

“Following much prayer and conversations with my family, I’m thrilled to announce that we are running for re-election to continue serving the people of District 12 in the NC House,” said Humphrey. “Representing our neighbors and serving as their voice in Raleigh has been a tremendous privilege, and I look forward to earning their continued confidence in my re-election campaign.”

