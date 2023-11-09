“He needs everyone’s help”: Foster parents of dog rescued from flood waters, seek help with heartworm treatment cost

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It was a gut-wrenching 18 second video that completely tore many people’s heartstrings apart.

The video shows Greenville Police Officer Benjamin Schultz rescuing a small pit bull, who was tied up in a flooded backyard during Tropical Storm Ophelia in September.

That moment that shook Jonathan Jakubowski. “Somebody could chain a dog up and it can’t escape while flood waters are rising, that’s awful,” Jakubowski said.

The video made Jakubowski’s wife Jordan Stanley reach out to Greenville Animal Protective Service Officer Douglas White.

“Call him, I want to know where this dog is right now,” Stanley said.

That call led to the couple now becoming Benjamin’s foster parents.

“We can’t stand to see pit bulls, or any other animals suffer,” Jakubowski said.

Since being taken in by the loving couple, Benji has warmed up to them, something they believe he’s never felt safe doing.

“So excited to see someone and not cower or fear,” Stanley said.

“I think this may be his first time off the leash by himself,” Jakubowski said.

Despite Benji’s new beginning, the couple believes his previous environment scared him.

“He’s got a big smile on his face all the time, but inside it’s a very different story,” Jakubowski said.

While being treated by Pitt County Animal Services after Ophelia, it was discovered that Benji has mature heartworms.

“Every second that the adult heartworms are in his cardiovascular system, they’re doing damage that could potentially be fatal,” Jakubowski said.

The couple is now looking for a solution to get rid of them. They’ve found what is known as a fast-killing method, but it’s expensive, just over $700.00.

“The cost is the biggest hurdle,” Jakubowski said.

Despite the financial unknown’s, one thing that’s for sure is Benji’s growing love for his foster family. Even if he’s the fourth four-legged friend in the house.

“Just to see him bounce back so fast is just really unheard of for a three-year-old dog,” Stanley said.

The couple has started an account to raise funds for Benji’s heartworm treatments. Anyone who would like to help, can call the Animal Care of Greenville and say that you want to donate to Benji’s account.

The number is 252-752-1890.

The first round of the fast kill treatment is scheduled for December 1st. Benji is still available for adoption.

