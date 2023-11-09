Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Halifax County woman wins $150,000 in new holiday-themed scratch-off

Holiday Gold scratch-off graphic
Holiday Gold scratch-off graphic(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials say that a Halifax County woman has won the first $150,000 prize from a holiday scratch-off game.

On Thursday, Lottery officials announced that Tonika Harry of Enfield had claimed the first of four $150,000 top prizes from the new holiday-themed game, Holiday Gold.

Harry bought the $5 ticket from Robbie’s Express Mart on N.C. 561 in Enfield. She collected her winnings yesterday.

This win is one of four $150,000 prizes from the game, leaving three still out for grabs.

Lottery officials said the new game debuted just this month.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Protestors shutdown a Raleigh street this afternoon.
Pro-Palestinian protestors block downtown Raleigh street during rally
Joseph Sanderson
Registered sex offender accused of raping Duplin County girl
Sean Astin visits ECU
ECU Voyages of Discovery hosts Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin
Humphrey is seeking re-election for District 12 which encompasses Lenoir, Greene, and Jones...
State Rep. Chris Humphrey seeking re-election for fourth term