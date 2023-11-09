Halifax County woman wins $150,000 in new holiday-themed scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials say that a Halifax County woman has won the first $150,000 prize from a holiday scratch-off game.

On Thursday, Lottery officials announced that Tonika Harry of Enfield had claimed the first of four $150,000 top prizes from the new holiday-themed game, Holiday Gold.

Harry bought the $5 ticket from Robbie’s Express Mart on N.C. 561 in Enfield. She collected her winnings yesterday.

This win is one of four $150,000 prizes from the game, leaving three still out for grabs.

Lottery officials said the new game debuted just this month.

