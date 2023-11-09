Former ECU star Mitchell voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for NFL Week 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell had a breakout game for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Undrafted rookie RB Keaton Mitchell goes 40 yards for the TD!



📺: #SEAvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc pic.twitter.com/HlueqI7aeJ — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2023

Keaton ran for his first career NFL touchdown and 138 yards in the Ravens win over Seattle.

He was voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 9 of the NFL Regular Season.

The Ravens eluded to using him more in the backfield going forward.

