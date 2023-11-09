Advertise With Us
Former ECU star Mitchell voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for NFL Week 9

Keaton had huge game for Baltimore Ravens on Sunday
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU running back Keaton Mitchell had a breakout game for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Keaton ran for his first career NFL touchdown and 138 yards in the Ravens win over Seattle.

He was voted the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 9 of the NFL Regular Season.

The Ravens eluded to using him more in the backfield going forward.

