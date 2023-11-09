Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU women’s basketball has worked hard to improve on last season’s conference tournament title

Pirates ready to be the target on many team’s schedule this winter
ECU women’s basketball fans welcome home their AAC Champion Pirates
ECU women’s basketball fans welcome home their AAC Champion Pirates
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball raised their banner for their conference tournament title last year as they have opened their home portion of their season Thursday night against South Carolina Upstate.

The Pirates are extremely hungry this winter to build on their growth from last season.

“Kept telling them we can win here. Obviously, we did last year,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “This is what I came to East Carolina to do. This is what my staff came to East Carolina to do. Was to build a program, to build a team that Greenville and Pirate nation could be proud of.”

A conference tournament title last year is the start. They are already 1-0 this winter. The target however is now on the Pirates where a team might not have circled them in the past.

“It was definitely something we were not used to as a program,” says ECU guard Kimora Jenkins, “Obviously, because of years in the past but we understand we are a target to other teams in our league.”

The target very much on AAC Preseason Player of the Year Danae McNeal who welcomes the extra attention and defenders.

“Just making sure I get my three ball more consistent,” says ECU guard Danae McNeal, “When I am attacking I have been watching a lot of film this summer. I draw multiple people so just making sure I see that open man as well.”

The Pirates return most of their roster from last year including reigning rookie of the year Amiya Joyner. The Farmville Central product has been working to avoid the sophomore slump.

“Free throws and my three ball,” says Amiya, “Because last year it wasn’t the best so I want to improve my percentage.”

New faces have added depth they have not had before. Coach McNeill’s blitzing defense should be able to go the full game making them even more dangerous than last year.

“It’s a good problem to have when you have a lot of talent on your team. When you have a lot of depth like you said we play up tempo, we play fast,” says ECU guard Synia Johnson, “So, people are going to get tired. Knowing you can go to your bench and put somebody in and still have that tempo and pace is great for us.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County

Latest News

Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
Former ECU star Mitchell voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week for NFL Week 9
ECU men's basketball tops Tulsa
ECU men’s basketball adds RJ Felton’s younger brother
ECU Softball vs. Ohio State
ECU softball adds 2024 class signees
ECU women's basketball edges High Point November 2022
ECU Woman’s Basketball unveiling 2023 AAC championship banner before home opener tonight