ECU women’s basketball has worked hard to improve on last season’s conference tournament title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball raised their banner for their conference tournament title last year as they have opened their home portion of their season Thursday night against South Carolina Upstate.

The Pirates are extremely hungry this winter to build on their growth from last season.

“Kept telling them we can win here. Obviously, we did last year,” says ECU head women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill, “This is what I came to East Carolina to do. This is what my staff came to East Carolina to do. Was to build a program, to build a team that Greenville and Pirate nation could be proud of.”

A conference tournament title last year is the start. They are already 1-0 this winter. The target however is now on the Pirates where a team might not have circled them in the past.

“It was definitely something we were not used to as a program,” says ECU guard Kimora Jenkins, “Obviously, because of years in the past but we understand we are a target to other teams in our league.”

The target very much on AAC Preseason Player of the Year Danae McNeal who welcomes the extra attention and defenders.

“Just making sure I get my three ball more consistent,” says ECU guard Danae McNeal, “When I am attacking I have been watching a lot of film this summer. I draw multiple people so just making sure I see that open man as well.”

The Pirates return most of their roster from last year including reigning rookie of the year Amiya Joyner. The Farmville Central product has been working to avoid the sophomore slump.

“Free throws and my three ball,” says Amiya, “Because last year it wasn’t the best so I want to improve my percentage.”

New faces have added depth they have not had before. Coach McNeill’s blitzing defense should be able to go the full game making them even more dangerous than last year.

“It’s a good problem to have when you have a lot of talent on your team. When you have a lot of depth like you said we play up tempo, we play fast,” says ECU guard Synia Johnson, “So, people are going to get tired. Knowing you can go to your bench and put somebody in and still have that tempo and pace is great for us.”

