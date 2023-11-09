Advertise With Us
ECU Woman's Basketball unveiling 2023 AAC championship banner before home opener tonight

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A college woman’s basketball team in the east is kicking off their home opener with the debut of their conference championship banner.

The East Carolina Women’s Basketball Team is kicking off their 2023-2024 home slate tonight at 6 p.m. against USC Upstate.

On Monday, the Pirates opened their season on the road against Elon - winning 68 to 37.

Just before tonight’s game, the Pirates will be unveiling their 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament championship banner.

The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative replica banner.

The game starts at 6 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum.

If you can’t make it out to tonight’s game, it will be streaming on ESPN+.

