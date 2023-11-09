Advertise With Us
ECU Voyages of Discovery hosts Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin

Sean Astin visits ECU
Sean Astin visits ECU(Keppler Speakers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Actor, director, and mental health and civic engagement advocate Sean Astin will visit East Carolina University for their 16th year of Voyages of Discovery.

ECU announced Astin, the actor of Samwise Gamgee from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy adaption, will take part in the university’s Voyages of Discovery series. This year’s theme, according to the university, will be called “Inspiring Hope and Healing”.

Astin’s two events will be led by the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences. Tickets for the public will cost $20, and free for ECU faculty, staff, and students with a valid ECU 1Card.

The actor is a vocal advocate for literacy, mental health awareness, bipolar disorder, and civic engagement, according to ECU.

More information on the 2023-2024 Voyages of Discovery series can be found here and tickets can be purchased online for Astin’s events here.

