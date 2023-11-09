ECU softball adds 2024 class signees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) - Kendall Frost, Jenna Krol, Ava Fisher, Gabby Fowler and Brooke Masingale have signed their national letter of intent to play for East Carolina’s softball program beginning in the fall of 2024 according to an announcement by third-year head coach Shane Winkler on Wednesday.

“We’re really looking forward to getting our 2024 class onto campus,” Winkler said. “This group is explosive. We’re bringing in pitching with the potential to be dominant in our conference and a ton of power at the plate. This is the class with the potential to change our goals from postseason play to deep postseason runs. They will have a lot of success in Purple and Gold.”

Kendall Frost | RHP | Roswell, Ga. (Pope High School)

Named Region 7AAAAAA Pitcher of the Year

Ranked 19th in Extra Innings Softball Top 100 and named to Extra Innings 18U All-Summer Team

Holds the all-time school record at Pope High in most wins, consecutive scoreless innings pitched (37.1) and most saves

Led the Greyhounds to a state championship and a 35-1 record in 2022, earning 6A All-State Pitcher of the Year and 6A All-Region Pitcher honors

Named Cobb County Pitcher of the Year in 2022

Named First Team All-State and 6A All-Region First Team Pitcher and Second Team Hitter as a sophomore in 2021

Led Pope to an appearance in the 6A State Championship as a freshman in 2020

Named 6A Region Pitcher of the Year and Second Team All-State in 2020

Winkler on Frost: “Kendall is one of the best pitchers in the entire 2024 class and she’s been having success against some of the best teams in the country. She throws hard and also knows how to pitch. Most importantly, she’s a competitor in the circle.”

Jenna Krol | C/OF | Summerville, S.C. (Cane Bay High School)

Ranked 20th in Extra Innings Softball Top 100

Hit .565 at the plate with six home runs and 35 hits to earn a spot on the All-State Team, All-Region Team and All Low-Country Team

Recognized as the Region 7 5A Player of the Year as a sophomore after posting a .623 batting average along with seven home runs and 49 hits

Named to the All-State Rookie Team, All-Region Team, and All Low-Country Team after tallying eight home runs and 40 hits as a freshman

Competed on the teams that won the Atlanta Legacy Championship and USA Gold Cup in 2021

Winkler on Krol: “Jenna has had success in the middle of the lineup for one of the best travel ball programs in the country for a few years now. We believe she’ll put up big power numbers during her time at ECU. She’s caught some of the top pitchers in the country and can also play first and outfield. She’s one of the highest ranked offensive recruits in the country for a reason.”

Ava Fisher | RHP/1B | Blackwood, N.J. (Saint Joseph Academy)

Hit .410 at the plate with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs as a junior to go along with 267 strikeouts and a 2.39 ERA in the circle

Named The Press Softball Player of the Year in 2023

Two-time First-Team All-Atlantic City Press All-Star (2022,2023)

Two-time First-Team Cape-Atlantic League All-Star (2022,2023)

Named Most Outstanding Player for the Wildcats in back-to-back seasons (2022, 2023)

2023 South Jersey Coaches Association First-Team All-South Jersey All-Star

Winkler on Fisher: “Ava brings power in the circle and at the plate for us. She’s a true two-way player that will help us immediately offensively while throwing big innings. We’ve had Ava in the mid to upper 60s at our camp and she’s only going to get better here.”

Gabby Fowler | 3B/C | Noblesville, Ind. (Noblesville High School)

Hit 15 home runs with a .482 batting average as a junior to earn Second Team All-State and All-Conference honors

Named Noblesville’s single-season home run record holder with 15 home runs

Led the Millers to sectional wins in back-to-back seasons (2021, 2022)

Helped Noblesville win a regional title as a freshman

Batted .476 at the plate with 38 RBIs and 11 home runs as a sophomore

Recorded 41 RBIs and posted a batting average of .434 as a freshman

Named All-Hamilton County Team in back-to-back seasons (2022, 2023)

Winkler on Fowler: “Gabby has some of the highest exit velocities recorded in the 2024 class. She put on a show at the first camp we had at ECU and hasn’t stopped since. She’ll be a big time run producer for us in her career.”

Brooke Masingale | C/OF | Raleigh, N.C. (Wakefield High School)

Led Wakefield to a NAC title behind a .455 batting average, 25 RBIs and eight home runs as a junior in 2023

Received the NAC 6 Golden Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award in 2023

Named to All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams in 2023

Listed on HighSchool OT’s 2023 Preseason Watch List

Tallied 10 home runs to garner All-Conference, All-District and All-State recognition to help led the Wolverines to a conference championship during her sophomore season

Hit four home runs with a .469 on-base percentage as a freshman to earn a spot on the All-Conference, All-District and All-State teams

Winkler on Masingale: “Brooke is lights out behind the plate. She’s got a great arm and will do a great job with our pitching staff. Offensively she’s got pop and has shown the ability to hit high level pitching without a problem.”

