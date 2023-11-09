Advertise With Us
East Carolina University hosting Parade of Flags

East Carolina University
East Carolina University(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina university is recognizing students studying here in the U.S. and those taking their studies outside the American border.

Students, faculty, and staff at East Carolina University are kicking off and celebrating International Education Week with a Parade of Flags.

Today’s parade begins at 1:45 p.m. near the International House and will end at the Wright Fountain.

