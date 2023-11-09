Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures continue today before a cool down arrives this weekend

Warm & breezy today; Cold front moves in Saturday
WITN
WITN(WITN)
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area will get to experience one more warm and partly sunny day before a temperature drop comes Friday, as cold front moves in later in the day. Temperatures go from the 80s as highs to the mid 50s and upper 50s to low 60s. Night time lows in the 40s this weekend.

Clouds increase Friday afternoon and going into Friday night, as a few isolated showers are possible. Winds will be out the south-southwest from 10-15 mph inland areas and coastal areas 15-25 mph.

Saturday will feature clouds in the morning, then rain showers arrive later in the day. If you have events for Veterans Day, just bring a light rain jacket. By the evening and overnight, rain moves in for early Sunday morning. By mid to late morning, the rain will continue to be light in the day. At least quarter to an half inch of rain. Clouds will continue to hold strong strong throughout the day, then clearing into the latter half of the day and into the night.

Next week starts cooler than average, as temperatures stay in the upper 50s to the mid 60s, with mostly sunny skies, as a few clouds will be passing by. Night time lows fall back to the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Regal Grande theatre in Greenville closed in September 2022.
Golden Ticket Cinemas to reopen Greenville Grande theater location with IMAX screen
Gov. Cooper announced the expansion of Medicaid earlier this year.
State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Annette Daniels
Lenoir County jail employee charged with having sex with inmate

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: One more nice one Thursday; Cooler air & rain chances to follow
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Thursday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More of the same Wednesday; Sunny and unseasonably warm
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Highs near 80 Through Thursday