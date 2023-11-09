Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Above average temperatures continue today before a cool down arrives this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The area will get to experience one more warm and partly sunny day before a temperature drop comes Friday, as cold front moves in later in the day. Temperatures go from the 80s as highs to the mid 50s and upper 50s to low 60s. Night time lows in the 40s this weekend.

Clouds increase Friday afternoon and going into Friday night, as a few isolated showers are possible. Winds will be out the south-southwest from 10-15 mph inland areas and coastal areas 15-25 mph.

Saturday will feature clouds in the morning, then rain showers arrive later in the day. If you have events for Veterans Day, just bring a light rain jacket. By the evening and overnight, rain moves in for early Sunday morning. By mid to late morning, the rain will continue to be light in the day. At least quarter to an half inch of rain. Clouds will continue to hold strong strong throughout the day, then clearing into the latter half of the day and into the night.

Next week starts cooler than average, as temperatures stay in the upper 50s to the mid 60s, with mostly sunny skies, as a few clouds will be passing by. Night time lows fall back to the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.

