Closed movie theater set to reopen with several upgrades

Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14 will open around the holidays with many upgrades.
Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14 will open around the holidays with many upgrades.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Movie lovers in Greenville can sit back, relax, and get ready to enjoy a new experience.

“Pretty much every aspect of the movie theater experience is elevated here,” said John Bloemeke, the president of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

Golden Ticket Cinemas Greenville Grande 14 will take the place of Regal Greenville Grande Movie Theater, which closed down in September 2022 after Regal Cinemas’ parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company started renovation on the theater in February and they say they plan to have several of the screens opened as soon as next month with new upgrades, including an Imax auditorium set to open in 2024

“There’s a lot of places for people to see movies and TV shows, and to compete with people’s attention, you have to give them an experience that is above and beyond,” said Bloemeke.

The facility includes stadium seating, reserved luxury recliners, food menu options that can be delivered to your seat, along with draft and bottled beer. Bloemeke says there is still a demand for movie magic, and now families can enjoy them with even more upgrades.

“Anyone who came out over the summer and saw the crowds for Barbie or Oppenheimer or Guardians of the Galaxy or recently for the Taylor Swift concert knows that the big screen is alive and well,” said Blomeke.

Nearby shops are just as excited about the reopening. Greg McDermott and his wife, Jessica, just moved their shop next to the theater, and they look forward to the new business it could bring.

“I believe it’s going to bring even more new traffic, which is kind of our business. Kids grow out of our clothes, so we always need more to get new parents with kids,” said McDermott.

This theater will also feature the first IMAX auditorium Greenville has seen, the IMAX auditorium is expected to open at the beginning of next year.

Bloemeke also told WITN there will be reduced ticket prices on Thursdays.

