Blue Angels to headline 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show

The U.S. Navy's world-renowned aerial demonstration team, the Blue Angels will headline the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show.
The U.S. Navy’s world-renowned aerial demonstration team, the Blue Angels will headline the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show.(Airman 1st Class Stuart Bright | 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy’s world-renowned aerial demonstration team, the Blue Angels, will headline the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point (MCAS) Air Show, which is planned for May 11th and 12th according to base officials.

“The MCAS Cherry Point Air Show has a rich history of showcasing the incredible skill, precision, and power of military and civilian aviation,” said Col. Brendan “Cletus” Burks, MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer. “Together with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, we will put on a free, world-class air show that will bring together some of the most skilled pilots from the aviation industry, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy, to demonstrate the undeniable strength of American air power aboard America’s Air Station.”

Officials said in addition to The Blue Angels, several acts that were featured in the 2021 air show are making a 2024 return, including The Hot Streak II Jet Truck, the All-Veteran Jump Team, Randy Ball, RJ Gritter, Tom Larkin, Stephen Covington, and New Bern’s acrobatic pilot, Hubie Tolson.

Officials said that general admission and parking will be free to the show grounds which will run along the MCAS flight line. Premium seating will also be offered as well.

