AUTOPSY: Woman killed in murder-suicide shot three times in the chest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The victim of a murder-suicide earlier this year was shot three times in the chest.

That’s according to an autopsy released today for Heather Small. It says the woman’s right lung, aorta, and liver were hit by the gunfire.

Pitt County deputies say William Small shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself on February 4th at their Lexington Downs Drive home, outside of Greenville.

Both the husband and wife were former police officers. The husband worked for Greenville police until 2000, while his wife was an officer at what was then the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Police Department.

An obituary said Heather Small was the lead provider at New Dawn Psychiatric Services in Greenville.

Deputies say William Small had a lengthy history with them and had been arrested for domestic violence crimes involving his wife over the past two decades.

An autopsy on the husband has yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.