Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Alanis Morissette is hitting the road next summer on The Triple Moon Tour, she announced Thursday.
Supporting acts include Joan Jett and Morgan Wade.
The tour will stop in 31 cities, starting June 9 in Phoenix and ending Aug. 10 in Inglewood, California.
General on-sale starts Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can sign up for a presale code for early access to tickets on Morissette’s website here.
Here is the full list of tour dates:
- June 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- June 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- June 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- June 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- June 22 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- June 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- June 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- June 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- June 29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- July 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- July 09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- July 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- July 13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- July 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- July 17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- July 23 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- July 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- July 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Aug. 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Aug. 03 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
- Aug. 04 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Aug. 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Aug. 08 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Aug. 10 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
