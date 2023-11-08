Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds switch back to the southwest overnight and increase on Thursday leading to near-record highs. Record for New Bern is 83°F set in 1986 and Greenville’s record high is 85°F in 1986. We have the best chance of tying the New Bern record but we’ll watch temperatures closely. Cold front switches our winds back to the northeast on Friday as overcast skies and a cooler airmass move in. Highs stay in the 60s and cool quickly overnight. Shower chances don’t look very promising Friday and Friday night but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or pockets of mist/drizzle. Showers may linger on the coast Saturday before our best chance of rain arrives Sunday. Rain chances look highest along I-40 and the coast but light rain could extend north towards US 64. Rainfall amounts look light and not something to dramatically improve dry conditions. Most stay below a quarter of an inch while areas along the coast could see up to half an inch of rain. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected for most of next week.

