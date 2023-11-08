Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Near Record Highs Thursday

Cooler air, clouds, and rain chances expected over the weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds switch back to the southwest overnight and increase on Thursday leading to near-record highs. Record for New Bern is 83°F set in 1986 and Greenville’s record high is 85°F in 1986. We have the best chance of tying the New Bern record but we’ll watch temperatures closely. Cold front switches our winds back to the northeast on Friday as overcast skies and a cooler airmass move in. Highs stay in the 60s and cool quickly overnight. Shower chances don’t look very promising Friday and Friday night but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or pockets of mist/drizzle. Showers may linger on the coast Saturday before our best chance of rain arrives Sunday. Rain chances look highest along I-40 and the coast but light rain could extend north towards US 64. Rainfall amounts look light and not something to dramatically improve dry conditions. Most stay below a quarter of an inch while areas along the coast could see up to half an inch of rain. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected for most of next week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

